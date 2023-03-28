A charity is appealing for help to refurbish a sensory room for children with disabilities.

Break, which supports young people in care, is looking for help in its bid to refurbish the facilities in one of its Lynn homes.

It opened ten years ago, and aims to benefit young people with disabilities with the sensory rooms - which can provide both stimulation to help learning and a calming environment to regulate emotions.

Anna Zaremba, care home manager at the premises near Tennyson Avenue, said: “Our young people love using the sensory room but unfortunately ten years of use has resulted in a lot of wear and tear which means many items have had to be removed.

“We support children with a wide range, and the sensory room is invaluable in helping to develop and strengthen cognitive functions such as language and memory as well as enhancing motor skills and balance.

“It also acts as a calm space, and by having new lighting and audio equipment we will be able to adjust the room for when they need somewhere to relax and have some

one-to-one time.”

Just under £4,000 worth of equipment is needed to be able to update the space for the young people who live at the home.

The charity is calling on local businesses or individuals who could help contribute to funding the new room.

The equipment needed ranges from special adjustable lighting and audio to weighted blankets, soft rollers to give security, bubble tubes, bean bags, light desks, and touch tiles to stimulate senses.

Springboards to help with mobility are also wanted, while the home is looking to decorate and recarpet the space.

Hayley Malone, fundraising administrator at Break, added: “It is really important for us to have a well equipped and up-to-date sensory room that will support our young people’s physical and mental health.

“We have a list of some fantastic new equipment that will allow us to create an exciting space that they will really enjoy.

“Being able to upgrade the room will make a huge difference to their lives. We urge anyone if they are able to help to contact us.”

For further information, anyone interested can email the charity at fundraising@break-charity.org or call 01603 670100.

