A Lynn children’s charity has received a £10,000 grant from the National Lottery.

Little Discoverers is a charity that provides specialist advice and support for parents or pre-school aged children with motor or movement learning delays or difficulties.

Based inside Alive Lynnsport, parents and children can meet in groups of eight for two hours a week.

The charity has now been given £10,000 after applying through National Lottery Awards for All.

Little Discoverers rely on donations to fund room hire costs, salaries, specialist equipment training and more.

The group sessions include use of multi-sensory input, including music, singing, signing and fun to encourage a child’s motor development.

Lauren Tuffs, team member said: “Little Discoverers supports families during their most vulnerable times. Often a child is referred to Little Discoverers before they have received a diagnosis.

“This can be an upsetting and worrying time for the family. Coming to Little Discoverers sessions not only provides methods of Conductive Education and therapy for the child, but support and understanding for the families too.

“This support not only comes professionally from the team but from other parents/carers going through similar situations.

Little Discoverers provide a free service to 24 families in West Norfolk

“Little Discoverers are honoured to have been chosen for this grant, the money is going to make such a different to our charity and families. We can’t thank The National Lottery enough.”