Children's Day at King's Lynn Mart
It was Children's Day at King's Lynn Mart yesterday as hundreds of youngsters packed into Tuesday Market Place.
Coinciding with the start of half-term week, Children's Day sees the majority of rides reduced to £1.
The 815th Mart will run until Saturday, February 23.
Mayor Nick Daubney was on hand as the fair’s charter was read by borough council deputy leader, Elizabeth Nockolds as the Mart opened in spring-like conditions on Valentine's Day.
Bishop of Lynn, the Rt Rev Jonathan Meyrick also gave the Mart his blessing on Thursday.
John Thurston, senior vice-president of the Showman's Guild of Great Britain said during the opening ceremony: "The Mart holds a special place in the heart of the Showmen as the beginning of the travelling season.
"It's always been a pleasure of mine to attend this event. I've been attending for over 30 years but it's the first time I've had a chance to address you all and thank you for the continued support."
