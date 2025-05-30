The much-loved Music in the Bandstand series is back for 2025, offering residents and visitors the perfect way to enjoy summer Sundays at Lynn’s The Walks.

From June through to September, every Sunday afternoon from 2pm to 4pm, the bandstand will come alive with a diverse line-up of live music - all free to attend - and the first concert is this Sunday, June 1.

Whether you're looking to relax with family, meet friends, or simply soak up the sunshine, Music in the Bandstand promises a delightful afternoon of entertainment in one of the town’s most scenic open spaces.

The bandstand in Lynn's Walks is the setting for a summer of music. Picture: Paul Tibbs.

Cllr Sue Lintern, cabinet member for events and culture with the borough council, said: “There’s nothing quite like sitting in our beautiful open space, listening to live music on a warm summer day. These concerts truly bring the community together and create a wonderful, lively atmosphere in The Walks. I encourage everyone to come along, relax, and enjoy these lovely free events.”

Bring a picnic, grab a blanket and enjoy the Sunday afternoon