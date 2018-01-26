Chinese New Year theme for King’s Lynn shopping centre Saturday Club

The first Saturday club of 2018 in Lynn’s Vancouver Quarter shopping centre will take place tomorrow.

Families are being invited to go along to the precinct between 10am and 3pm on Saturday for the event, where they can take part in a range of activities to celebrate the forthcoming Chinese New Year.

With celebrations of the year of the dog due to start next month, visitors will be able to have a go at making spinning dragons, Year of the Dog stained-glass pictures and Chinese dragon puppets during the day.

Centre manager Abbie Panks said: “We always like to celebrate Chinese New Year and it is the perfect time to start this year’s Saturday Clubs.

“These free events hosted by the Vancouver Quarter bring people into the centre to experience something different each month.

“Our Saturday Clubs proved popular last year, so much so that we have planned a whole calendar of Saturday Clubs for the year ahead.”

Among the activities planned is a Valentine’s Workshop next month, with events for both Mother’s Day and Easter scheduled for March.

There will also be a special workshop collaboration this year with True’s Yard Museum in the spring and Festival Too in the summer, while popular attractions like the Mini Beast trail and the themed days on Mods and Rockers and Fairytales and Legends are also set to return.

Full details of the programme are available at www.vancouverquarter.com.