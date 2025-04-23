Young patients at a hospital have received chocolate treats thanks to the generosity of the community over Easter.

These donations have been received from businesses, organisations, and groups who rallied together to support Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Areas of the hospital that care for children have received an outpouring of support, including significant donations of Easter eggs, gifts, and much-needed items to bring joy and comfort to the children staying at the hospital over the holidays.

Supreme Windows kicked off the charitable efforts by donating £500 worth of items from the Rudham Children’s Ward’s Amazon wishlist, helping ensure that the youngsters had access to essential supplies and entertainment.

Meanwhile, Radio West Norfolk, in partnership with Ward Gethin Archer solicitors, donated more than 300 Easter eggs as part of their annual appeal, bringing smiles to the faces of many poorly children.

In addition, John Cross and his comrades at RAF Marham contributed 170 Easter eggs, while local men’s group Round Table 54 generously provided £500 worth - and also purchased items from the Paediatric Day Surgery wishlist, further boosting morale for children and families in the hospital.

Norfolk Flooring Ltd also joined in spreading Easter cheer by donating chocolate eggs to Rudham’s Children’s Ward.

The Freewheel Cruiser Rider’s Association made a memorable entrance, arriving in a convoy of approximately 100 motorbikes on Easter Sunday to deliver around 100 eggs.

Similarly, Lynn Biker Boys brought joy to the hospital’s children’s areas with their donation of 200 chocolate treats.

The Trinity Rotary Club of Lynn’s vice president, John Taylor, and his colleague Bob Foster also donated two giant 2kg Easter eggs for the hospital's Easter raffle.

Their generosity helped the raffle raise more than £2,250 for The QEHKL Charity. John is currently undergoing treatment in the hospital’s Cancer Care and Treatment Centre, which half of the proceeds raised from the raffle will go towards.

Pippa Street, chief nurse at the QEH, expressed her heartfelt thanks to all those who made these donations possible.

She said: “Easter can be a particularly challenging time for children in hospital, and we are so incredibly grateful for the generosity shown by our local communities.

“The donations of Easter eggs and gifts will undoubtedly brighten the spirits of our young patients and their families during their time with us.

“We truly appreciate the kindness and support we have received, and it makes a huge difference in the lives of our patients.”