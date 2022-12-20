Kings Lynn Community Choir presents cheque in aid of night shelter
In their final get-together for this year at Springwood High School, the King’s Lynn Community Choir presented a cheque for £1,800 to the town’s night shelter.
Following the success of the choir’s concert at St Nicholas Chapel in Lynn, with an appreciative audience, it has been thriving under the direction of Charlotte Sinassi-Hill, accompanied by David Hill.
The cheque was handed to Paul Le Serve, the night shelter’s chairman of the trustees.
He said: “We are overwhelmed with the very generous donation as the charity has recently lost its Government grant.
“We thank the choir most sincerely as the money will be most useful during this current cold spell and the approaching festive period.”
The choir’s new term begins on Thursday, January 5, at 6.45pm in the main hall at Springwood High School.