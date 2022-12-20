In their final get-together for this year at Springwood High School, the King’s Lynn Community Choir presented a cheque for £1,800 to the town’s night shelter.

Following the success of the choir’s concert at St Nicholas Chapel in Lynn, with an appreciative audience, it has been thriving under the direction of Charlotte Sinassi-Hill, accompanied by David Hill.

The cheque was handed to Paul Le Serve, the night shelter’s chairman of the trustees.

Left to right: Tracey Lever (choir treasurer), Helen Large (choir chair), Paul Le Serve (chairman of the Trustees of King’s Lynn Night Shelter), Charlotte Sinassi-Hill (musical director), Jill Buxton (choir publicity officer) and David Hill (choir accompanist)

He said: “We are overwhelmed with the very generous donation as the charity has recently lost its Government grant.

“We thank the choir most sincerely as the money will be most useful during this current cold spell and the approaching festive period.”

The choir’s new term begins on Thursday, January 5, at 6.45pm in the main hall at Springwood High School.