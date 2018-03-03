Choir raises voices for West Norfolk Young Carers

A community choir in Lynn has raised thousands to support carers in the borough with the proceeds of a festive event.

Simply Sing Community Choir, along with three other choirs, held a Festive Festival at St Nicholas’ Chapel in December, with all profits going to Young Carers of West Norfolk Carers.

The group presented Young Carers with a cheque for £2,000 last week at Churchill Park School in Lynn, where the group meets on Thursday evenings.

Emma Kandjou, Young Carers support worker, said: “All donations are gratefully received and will certainly go a long way in keeping the groups up and running.

“We are very thankful to Simply Sing for supporting us and for any donations, big or small, that come in as they really do help.”

Mrs Kandjou said the money will go towards general costs, including transport needs.

Simply Sing were joined by The Clarkson Singers of Wisbech, Sutton Bridge Gospel Choir, and Voices Unplugged of Spalding for the festival which raised the four-figure sum.

Following the concert of Christmas music, Simply Sing said on Facebook: “Huge thanks to all of the choirs who took part in the festival, as well as all of our volunteers, and to Paul and Vicky and all the team at St Nicholas Chapel for their help and support. It was a truly fantastic evening.”

To find out more about Simply Sing, go to www.simplysingcommunitychoir.com.

Pictured, from left, Mick Norman, Marion Scales, Emma Kandjou and Edward Harrison with Simply Sing members.

MLNF18MF02092