Vision-impaired singers are being urged to come forward to join West Norfolk’s newest choir, a group principally made up of those living with sight loss.

The new choir is a joint initiative between Norfolk’s sight loss charity Vision Norfolk and Lynn’s performing arts hub The Workshop.

The singing group held its first meeting with 20 vision impaired people, their families and volunteers taking part, led by professional singing teacher Alex Davies.

Now the group is seeking others to come and sing and no prior singing experience is needed.

As well as providing an enjoyable and sociable activity, it is hoped that the new choir will eventually undertake public performances out in the community.

Zoe Tinkler, hub co-ordinator for Vision Norfolk said: “Singing is such a great way to bring people together.

"There are all sorts of studies which show that it helps with confidence, happiness and even physical good health.”

Contact penny.whitby@visionnorfolk.org.uk, or 01553 660808 for information.