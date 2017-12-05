Choirs strike a rich note for Swaffham hospice

A total of £1,200 was raised during the fourth annual Concert of Choirs, organised in aid of the Swaffham and Litcham Home Hospice, organisers have announced.

Members of the Marham Military Wives Choir and the King’s Lynn Male Voice Choir performed for a sell-out audience at the town’s Assembly Rooms, accompanied by soloist Amber Batten.

The hospice, which will mark its 30th anniversary next year, needs to raise around £100,000 a year to fund its work, despite receiving some NHS funding.