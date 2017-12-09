Choirs to spread their festive joy in Downham Market

A festive choral concert is coming to Downham next week, with profits going to cancer charity Big C.

There will be performances from three choirs at the event held at 4.30pm on Saturday, December 16 at Downham Methodist Church.

Singers Inspired, the Downham Market Community Choir, will be performing a set of songs and carols, and sung a cappella in four-part harmony.

The concert will also feature performances from Swaffham’s Rainbow Community Choir and Anglian Accents, the ladies harmony chorus from Barton Mills.

Nix Marston, of Singers Inspired, said: “It promises to be a joyful concert with a wide variety of singing styles and music from around the world.

“In addition to the three choirs each performing, there will be an exciting assembly of all the singers from the three groups to perform a number of songs together.”

Tickets are available from LEWKS in Downham, at £6 for adults and £2 for under-16s, or on the door. These will include refreshments in the interval.

For more information, email singersinsp@gmail.com.