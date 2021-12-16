Gaywood Christmas Fair at St Faith's
Published: 16:58, 16 December 2021
| Updated: 16:59, 16 December 2021
The monthly coffee morning at St Faith's Church in Gaywood was spruced up into a Christmas event last Saturday.
Organised by Rev Karlene Karr, the rector of the church invited people who usually go along to the coffee morning to help raise funds for the venue.
Several stalls sold things for charity too, such as pancreatic cancer and there was a raffle and tombola.
Joy Smith said: "We always take some stuff from Bowers butcher to sell and we raised quite a bit for the church.
"It was a very good day and a lot of people were there.
"Stalls included Joyce's Jams who makes jams and chutneys, several selling knitted items and jewellery."