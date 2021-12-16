The monthly coffee morning at St Faith's Church in Gaywood was spruced up into a Christmas event last Saturday.

Organised by Rev Karlene Karr, the rector of the church invited people who usually go along to the coffee morning to help raise funds for the venue.

Several stalls sold things for charity too, such as pancreatic cancer and there was a raffle and tombola.

Christmas Fair at St Faiths Church Rooms. Pictured Carolyn Dennis.MLNF-21MF12028

Joy Smith said: "We always take some stuff from Bowers butcher to sell and we raised quite a bit for the church.

"It was a very good day and a lot of people were there.

"Stalls included Joyce's Jams who makes jams and chutneys, several selling knitted items and jewellery."

Christmas Fair at St Faiths Church Rooms. Pictured Joy Smith, Nick Smith.MLNF-21MF12029

Christmas Fair at St Faiths Church Rooms. Pictured Tina Martin Kira Katelyn Beale.MLNF-21MF12031