Christmas fair in North Wootton raises the roof funds for hut

A Christmas Fair in North Wootton has raised hundreds for a new roof and flooring at the village’s Scout and Guide Hut.

The fair, which was held at the hut on Friday evening, hosted a variety of stalls including games, crafts and cakes to fundraise in order for the roof and flooring to be replaced.

HRH The Duchess of Cambridge visiting a Special Cub Scout Pack Meeting with Cubs from the King's Lynn District to celebrate 100 years of Cubs, the event was held at the the HQ in North Wootton Village, near King's Lynn

Assistant Brownie Guider Carole Clarke said: “It was very successful, a good time was had by all. We were packed out.

“Considering the North Wootton school fete was just before ours, we were very lucky. ”

The fair was supported by all of the Scouting and Guiding units that use the hall, as well as staff members from Tesco who had their own stall.

The event raised more than £488 for the new installations, which it is anticipated will cost somewhere in the region of £13,000.

Mrs Clarke said the Scouting and Girlguiding units have been fundraising for a number of years, but a recent survey of the roof pushed the appeal further along.

She said: “As well as the fair, this term we have had bingo, our annual fireworks display and bagpacking at Morrison’s, which has raised more than £2,200 for the new roof and flooring.”

Scout and Guiding officials are hoping it will be possible to receive a grant to pay for a portion of the costs.

Mrs Clarke said the hut was built in the 1970s, meaning that the roof is about 35 years old, and the flooring is about 10 years old, having been replaced before.

The roof is showing its age, she said, and has a number of stains, and a more hard-wearing floor would be better suited to the hut’s use.

North Wootton Scout and Guide Hut hit national headlines last December, when the Duchess of Cambridge attended the Cub Scout meeting as part of the Scouting Association’s centenary celebrations.

Anyone wishing to join any of the Scout or Guiding units, sign their children up to them, or donate to the appeal, should contact Mrs Clarke on 01553 672255.