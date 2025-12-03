A club has made a generous donation to a food bank to help struggling families during the festive period.

Mark Collins from Priory Rotary’s Satellite Club made a delivery of items to make up 50 Christmas hampers for the Lynn Food Bank.

Despite the general increase in food prices, he was able to pick up some good bargains, taking advantage of money-off vouchers and special deals. This year, a large tin of potatoes was able to be added in as an extra item.

Mark Collins from Priory Rotary’s Satellite Club with Helen Gilbert from the food bank

For £12 per head, each pack contains a tinned cooked chicken breast, tinned potatoes, tinned carrots, tinned peas, sage and onion stuffing and gravy granules. It also includes a Christmas pudding, a carton of custard, six mince pies, a family pack of biscuits and a Cadbury's selection pack of chocolate bars.

Mark had the additional challenge of squeezing everything into his small car – even the front passenger seat was piled high.

Helen Gilbert, strategic manager at the food bank, said: “We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the Priory Rotary Club for their incredibly generous donation of Christmas food items.

“Your kindness will make a real difference to local families facing hardship this festive season. These special items will be distributed alongside our regular emergency food parcels, helping to bring a little extra cheer and comfort to those in need.

“This support is invaluable and truly appreciated - thank you for standing with our community.”