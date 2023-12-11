Christmas has been saved in Lynn after a tree which blew over in the wind was swiftly restored.

The Christmas tree in The Walks tumbled over during high gales on Saturday night, with its trunk snapping.

However, West Norfolk Council acted quickly to ensure passers-by can still enjoy the sight over the festive period – and the tree was back up by Monday morning.

A yellow weather warning for wind had been issued by the Met Office at the start of the weekend, lasting for the duration of Saturday.

Gusts of between 45-55mph were anticipated.