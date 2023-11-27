A town’s Christmas lights switch-on saw thousands attend to enjoy the festivities at the weekend.

Lynn’s Christmas light switch-on attracted many to the Tuesday Market Place on Sunday where there was live music and entertainment throughout the afternoon.

‘The Place’, a pop-up space in town, held a lantern-making workshop, and the fun didn’t stop there as stars from the Corn Exchange's pantomime Dick Whittington kept the children and parents occupied as they meandered through the town for the lantern parade, where they could show-off their work.

King's Lynn Christmas light switch-on Picture: Ian Burt

Simon Rowe, from Radio West Norfolk, introduced the acts on stage including Big Summer Blowout, who performed popular children’s songs, St Martha’s School Choir, who performed Christmas Carols and headliners The Bear Club, who performed festive hits.

Switched on by the West Norfolk Mayor Cllr Margaret Wilkinson, the lights illuminated the streets at 5pm.

She said: “It was wonderful to see thousands of people enjoying some Christmas cheer for our annual festive lights switch on in Lynn.

Activities and live music were on throughout the day. Picture: Ian Burt

“The lantern-making and parade was enjoyed by many families and we had fantastic entertainment on stage, including bands who added some great seasonal songs along with carols from local school children.

“Thank you to everyone who came along and, particularly, to all those involved in staging this festive fun event.”

