Children are being invited to join Lynn's popular Christmas lights switch-on event, by making their own remote controlled lanterns to take home for free.

The switch-on is taking place on Sunday, November 27, with a lantern making workshop, presented by Kick the Dust Youth Group and called 'Light the Way to Christmas', running from 2pm until 4.30pm on the Tuesday Market Place.

There will also be festive family entertainment on the stage from Radio West Norfolk presenter Simon Rowe and live music from the Miss Jones Trio and Bear Club.

Live music on stage at the 2021 King’s Lynn Christmas lights switch-on

Afterwards at 4.40pm, the lantern makers should all meet at the Lantern sign on the Tuesday Market Place to begin a parade around Lynn town centre, which starts at 4.45pm.

Parents are asked to escort their children throughout.

The parade will wind through town, the Vancouver Quarter and back to the Tuesday Market Place ready for the count down to the Christmas lights being switched on.

Crowds enjoying the Christmas lights switch-on

Rachael Williams, learning and engagement officer at Stories of Lynn is already looking forward to this year's parade.

She said: "I am so excited that we are going to be lighting the way to Christmas with the children and young people of Lynn.

"I love to recycle waste plastics and I am really grateful to my youth group and my colleagues for helping us to collect enough bottles for 300 people to join in this free event.

"It is the best way I can think of to start the Christmas season – colour, light, friends, smiling faces and a walk round our amazing town centre."

Lanterns made for the 2019 Christmas lights switch-on

2021 King’s Lynn Christmas lights switch-on

Cllr Graham Middleton, deputy leader and cabinet member for Business, Culture and Heritage at the borough council, said: "With the temperature dipping, and cost of living increases affecting us all, I'm pleased that we can give our residents another great free event to come and enjoy.

"This afternoon of free family entertainment should get everyone in the Christmas spirit and highlight what our town has to offer."

The borough council is promising that this year's festivities will be "bigger and brighter than ever".