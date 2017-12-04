Christmas lights switched on in Fakenham

Hundreds of residents turned out to watch the annual switch-on of Fakenham’s Christmas lights in the Market Place at 4.30pm on a dry, but cold afternoon on Saturday.

The event had started two-and-a-half hours previously with a fairground attractions and variety of stalls offering food and gifts for Chrstmas shoppers.

Father Christmas and his elves lead the count down to the lights switch-on in Fakenham. MLNF17PB12308

“Thankfully yesterday’s terrible weather dried out,” said Kick Start Fakenham Community Group organiser, Lisa Mallett.

Father Christmas in his grotto was possibly the star attraction as scores of eager youngsters queued up in a long line for much of the afternoon, keeping the organising skill of his three elves busy.

He also counted down to the switch-on to a roar from the crowd.

“I’m delighted so many people enjoyed the event,” said Mrs Mallett, “and I’d like to thank the public and the stall-holders for making it such a success.”

An early Christmas gift for Abbie Gibson from Father Christmas MLNF17PB12307