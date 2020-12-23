Christmas message of thanks to West Norfolk

Officials, businesses, emergency services and children have teamed up to release a Christmas message of gratitude to the people of West Norfolk.

Mayor Geoff Hipperson, Queen Elizabeth Hospital chief executive Caroline Shaw, North West Norfolk MP James Wild, local business owner Michael Baldwin and the headteacher of Whitefriars School are among those who feature in the video.

Each person reads out a line from a passage thanking the public for following coronavirus guidelines and helping to protect the area during the pandemic.

The video was collated by the council's communications officer Tim Baldwin and ends with a big thank you to key workers and residents.

It also reminds people to have a safe Christmas and to follow the government's 'hands, face, space' message.

The lines in full are: To those of you who have stayed at home,

With your family,

or on your own.

To those of you who wash your hands,

And keep your distance whenever you can.

To those of you who cover your face,

Protecting others in a public place.

By following the guidelines you help to slow the spread,

Thanks for listening to all the rules that are said.

Protecting West Norfolk is what we all need to do,

To keep each other safe.

We’ll look out for you too.

Thank you to the:

Emergency services,

Teachers,

Care workers,

Council teams,

Supermarket staff,

Post office workers and delivery drivers,

Business owners,

The residents who have gone above and beyond this year,

And, of course, the NHS.

2020 has been a tough year for all.

Have a safe Christmas and a great 2021.

And thank you West Norfolk for all you have done.

Thank you.