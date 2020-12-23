The borough council has announced its availability over the Christmas period with some services being restricted at this time.

Full details of vital contact numbers and opening hours for a range of services can be found below.

This includes bin collections, crematorium hours and coronavirus support services.

King's Court, the council's offices

Christmas opening

Although King’s Court remains closed for borough council services, it will be open between Christmas and New Year, as the Department for Work and Pensions / Job Centre and West Norfolk Health will be working as normal over the period (with the exception of Christmas Eve and the Bank Holidays).

For emergencies, such as homelessness, during the closure call 01553 616601.

Waste and recycling collections

The festive season is the busiest time of the year for domestic waste and recycling collections.

Earlier this month Christmas waste and recycling calendars were delivered to households containing details of changed collection dates over Christmastime and New Year.

If you didn’t receive one, all bin collection details are available online at west-norfolk.gov.uk/yourbins

More advice can be found, along with bin collection dates for residents, at west-norfolk.gov.uk/christmaswasteadvice.

Additional recycling can be put in any clear bag and put out with your green recycling bin for collection.

Residents living in a bagged waste collection area who need more recycling sacks can order them at west-norfolk.gov.uk/orderrecyclingsacks

To report that your bin has not been emptied, visit west-norfolk.gov.uk/missedbins.

There will be no collections on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day. There are no brown bin collections throughout the festive period.

Norfolk Winter Covid Support Scheme

A special support scheme to help Norfolk residents get through winter is available for anyone who is experiencing financial hardship as a result of Covid-19.

You can get help with finance and food, food vouchers for school holidays, a free household meal kit, access practical and emotional support, find services and activities, support for carers and learn new skills by visiting norfolk.gov.uk/covidwintersupport or by telephoning 0344 800 8020.

The helpline number is open until midday on Christmas Eve and will be open between 9am and 5pm on Tuesday 29, Wednesday 30 and Thursday, December 31. It will be closed on New Years Day and reopen at 9am on Monday, January 4.

Mintlyn Crematorium

The crematorium office will close at 5pm on Christmas Eve and reopen at 9am on Tuesday, December 29. It will also be closed on New Years Day.

On all other days it will be open as normal (weekdays 9am until 5pm).

Mintlyn Crematorium. Picture: Ian Burt

On the days the office is closed, the crematorium grounds are open.

The Gardens at Mintlyn will open as follows:

Christmas Day 10am to 4.30

Boxing Day 10am to 4.30

Sunday, December 27 9am to 5pm

Monday, December 28 9am to 5pm

29-31 December 9am to 5pm

New Years Day 10am to 4.30

Saturday, January 2 9am to 5pm

Sunday, January 3 9am to 5pm

Funeral directors can continue to book funerals online, and members of the public can email Mintlyn@west-norfolk.gov.uk while they are closed.