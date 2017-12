Police are investigating after Christmas presents were stolen from a house in Docking overnight.

Raiders are believed to have broken into the property on Fakenham Road sometime between 10pm on Monday and 5.15am today.

A number of presents, together with a mobile phone and tablet, were stolen in the incident.

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area, or who has information, is asked to contact Det Con Emma Cross, of Lynn CID, via the non-emergency 101 number.