Christmas wishes can be left in King’s Lynn hospital for doctors and staff

Hospital chiefs are offering patients and relatives a tree-mendous way to show their appreciation this Christmas.

Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital has set up a Christmas Wishes tree so members of the public can pass on messages of goodwill to the hard working clinical teams at the unit.

The tree, which has been set-up in the Hub, the hospital’s restaurant, will allow visitors to pass on their thanks and good wishes to the doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals, who are working around the clock to care for their loved ones.

With many doctors, nurses, radiographers, operating department practitioners, physiotherapists and occupational therapists spending their Christmas Day treating and caring for acutely unwell patients, it is hoped the tree and its messages will be a symbol of support.

The idea was put forward by rapid assessment team lead nurse Sara Tansley, and matron Karon Strong.

Karon said: “At a time when many people will be unwrapping their presents and spending quality time with their families, staff at the QEH will be working hard on the wards or A&E to treat and care for acutely unwell children and adults.

“We would like to encourage as many patients and visitors to the hospital in the weeks running up to Christmas to leave a special message for the medical staff who were there for their loved ones when it was needed most.”

Sara, who works for Norfolk Community Health and Care, said: “For nurses, doctors and Allied health professionals, any compliment from a patient means a great deal.

“However, we are hoping at this time of year, seeing the message which a patient, carer or relative has taken time to write and leave on the tree will add some Christmas cheer for staff.”

Chief operating officer Cíara Moore said: “At the QEH, we place a strong emphasis on ‘Staff, Patients and Community’ and the Christmas Wish Tree is a prime example of that.

“I would like to encourage as many people as possible to come forward and share their good wishes with members of Team QEH to truly make this a Season of Goodwill.

“The QEH regularly receives thousands of compliments for its staff and the difference they make, I am sure that these wishes will help to make Christmas special for the medical teams who are working during that time.”

Tags will be placed near the tree, which can be found in the first floor restaurant, for people to leave a wish.