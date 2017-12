A Christmas Zumbathon took place on Wednesday, December 20, to raise money for two worthy causes.

Taking place at the Sovereign Centre, in Downham, Zumba enthusiasts danced the night away in fancy dress costumes to raise money for Bedazzle Expressive Arts and Down’s Syndrome Association.

The session was led by instructor Russ Welch along with special guests.

Pictured above, dancers getting into the Christmas spirit at the Sovereign Centre in Downham. MLNF17AF12318