A “chronic alcoholic” who has “caused distress to the public for a number of years” has been banned from drinking on the streets of Lynn.

Lee Oliver, 36, of London Road in Lynn appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday where he was given a criminal behaviour order.

The order means the recipient cannot consume alcohol, or have any open container of alcohol in a public place that doesn’t have a license.

Crown prosecutor Colette Harper explained to magistrates that Norwich Crown Court had asked for the order to be put in place.

Oliver’s solicitor, Tiffany Meredith, agreed that the order is put in place, despite her initial concerns.

“The offender has caused harassment, in the past and engaged in stupid behaviour,” said Ms Meredith.

The solicitor added: “I think I would be in difficulty saying that such an order wouldn’t help.

“He is engaging with CGL (Change, Grow, Live) and is working hard to cut down on alcohol. He is a chronic alcoholic and has been for 22 years.”

Oliver has several drunk and disorderly convictions to his name.

“His behaviour has caused distress to the public for a number of years,” said Ms Meredith.

Magistrates, led by Terrance Geater, agreed to the criminal behaviour order.