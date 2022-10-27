Tickets are on sale for a charity Christmas shopping night in Dobbies Garden Centre, Lynn on Thursday, November 24, between 5-9pm.

The store is to host the festive shopping night in aid of Teenage Cancer Trust, its national charity partner, creating a perfect opportunity for the whole family to explore great-value festive gifts and get into the Christmas spirit at this magical time of year.

There will be a welcome drink on arrival plus the chance to enjoy the exclusive shopping offers available on the night.

Sarah Murray, partnership and events manager at Dobbies and Donna Bednarek, senior relationships manager for Teenage Cancer Trust (photo supplied) (60131860)

Dobbies’ popular Santa’s grotto will launch in the store for a special preview as well as bookable tables in the restaurant offering a taste of the Christmas menu.

Available on the night will be two courses for £14.95 with the option of traditional roast turkey dinner or vegetarian Christmas dinner with Quorn sausages, followed by Christmas pudding or mince pie cheesecake.

Sarah Murray, Dobbies’ partnership and events manager said: “We’ve raised over £1.2m for Teenage Cancer Trust and our Christmas shopping night is a great opportunity, not only for customers in Lynn to enjoy a festive night out and exclusive offers, but contribute to raising funds for an incredibly worthwhile cause.”

Tickets are priced at £1, available at dobbies.com and in-store, and all proceeds from ticket sales and fundraising on the night will be donated to Teenage Cancer Trust.

Donna Bednarek, Teenage Cancer Trust’s senior relationships manager said: “We are delighted to see the return of Dobbies Christmas Shopping Night. It is events like this, that allow us to ensure no young person faces cancer alone.”