Church in King’s Lynn opens after refurbishment

The renamed Cornerstone King’s Lynn Baptist Church has been reopened, following a refurbishment.
Trustee Joella Nash said: “Our opening day was very successful. The refurbishments were made to our back wall. We now also have a community cafe. Windows which had been boarded up have now been reopened to let more light into the building.
“We feel as though the people of South Lynn deserve a space to have a reasonably priced drink.”
Church members are buying a community fridge and laptop in coming weeks.
