Church in King’s Lynn opens after refurbishment

The renamed Cornerstone King’s Lynn Baptist Church has been reopened, following a refurbishment.

Trustee Joella Nash said: “Our opening day was very successful. The refurbishments were made to our back wall. We now also have a community cafe. Windows which had been boarded up have now been reopened to let more light into the building.

“We feel as though the people of South Lynn deserve a space to have a reasonably priced drink.”

Church members are buying a community fridge and laptop in coming weeks.

Pictured above, borough mayor Carol Bower opening South Lynn’s new community café. MLNF18MF03098