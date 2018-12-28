Church leaders question King's Lynn Town's take on Christmas story

A unique take on the Christmas story, featuring King’s Lynn Town Football Club players and officials, has raised eyebrows among religious leaders.

The programme cover for the Linnets’ recent fixture with Rushall Olympic showed club chairman Stephen Cleeve as the baby Jesus in the manger and assistant manager Paul Bastock as the Virgin Mary.

The programme cover depicting King's Lynn Town players and officials as characters in the Christmas story (6211440)

But while the design provoked amusement on social media, some church officials have suggested it may be offensive to a proportion of worshippers.

Rev Catherine Dixon of the Lynn Methodist Church, said: “The image of the Virgin and Child is a holy one for many Christians, and I think this version is somewhat tasteless.

“I’m sure no offence was intended by the image, but the decision to use it as the cover photo for the programme feels rather ill-judged.”

Father Adrian Ling, of the All Saints’ Church, Hillington Square, added: “Over the centuries, artists have chosen great beauties as their models for the Virgin Mary.

“King’s Lynn Town have clearly not followed their example. The wig must have slipped off this one. And is that Elvis in the manger?”

However, Father Peter Canon Rollings. of the Church of Our Lady of the Annunciation on London Road, said he and his parishioners had viewed the design as “silly” rather than offensive.

He admitted to having reservations about a bearded Virgin Mary, but added: “Christmas is a time for silliness. The team all look happy and there is certainly more room for happiness in the world.

“Up and down the country there are Nativity plays with members of the local communities taking the parts of the various characters in the story, so why not the football team?

“As for Our Lord’s reaction to His depiction, we will know if the Walks is struck by lightning.”

Football club officials have declined to comment on the design of the programme, which is produced by its Supporters’ Group.