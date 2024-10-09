A winter hub opens next Monday at a West Norfolk church offering a warm place to spend a couple of hours.

The Warm Hub at the Baptist Church in South Lynn welcomes all, initially running each Monday from 1.30pm to 3.30pm with Rev June Love and the team.

Local councillor for South Lynn, Alexandra Kemp, has contributed £500 from her borough council Community Grant to help keep the hub open through the winter.

Rev June Love, Cllr Alexandra Kemp and volunteers at South Lynn Baptist Church.

Ms Kemp said: “With pensioners losing their Winter Fuel Payment and heating bills going up again, the Warm Hub will provide a place to go in the afternoons. Everyone should have a warm home and no one should have to sit in the cold.”

Come along for free tea and cake and try your hand at bowls. Information about claiming help to insulate homes under the borough council's Warm Homes Schemes will also be on hand and how to claim help with heating bills.

* Pensioners whose weekly income is below £218.15 for a single person or £332.95 for a couple should check to see if they could be eligible for Pension Credit. There is also a DWP Pension Credit phone line open weekdays - 0800 99 1234.