All the fun of the fair was enjoyed by crowds who converged on Gaywood Church Rooms at the weekend.

On Saturday, a colourful variety of stalls and sideshows had been set up by a hard-working team of volunteers, working under the auspices of the fund-raising group.

There was something for everyone and friends enjoyed browsing the stalls and catching up with old friends.

St Faith’s summer fair at Gaywood Church Rooms

The fair was opened at 2pm by Reverend Karleen Kerr, St Faith's Church Team Vicar and Rural Dean of Lynn.

Along with Reverend Kyla Sorensen, they welcomed visitors and chatted to them about the importance of the fair, one of three major fund-raising events held during the year at St Faith's where Anglicans and Methodists worship together.

Like other areas of society, costs have increased, so fund-raising in support of the programme of worship, prayer and mission is even more important..

A total of £978 was raised for church funds and Andy Hiles, St Faith's treasurer and fund-raising chair, said he was pleased at the amount raised and that people enjoyed meeting with friends they hadn't seen for some time.

He said: "Although the number attending the summer fair seemed low, we still raised just under £1000 for church funds.

"My thanks go to all those involved, whether they helped organise it, manned the various stalls or came along to enjoy the event.”