Church services return in West Norfolk after coronavirus impasse

Sixteen weeks after the last public service, and more than fourteen weeks since the Prime Minister announced the nationwide lockdown, church services resumed at two West Norfolk churches on Sunday.

And another church in the region, dating from the early 11th century will be welcoming worshippers and visitors again later this week.

St. Peter’s Church in West Lynn, and All Saints’ Church in South Lynn, both held their usual Masses at 9am and 11am respectively, with a good turnout reported at each church.