Churchill Park students fired up to help the Royal British Legion

Sixth Form students from Churchill Park Complex Needs School have donated £375 to Lynn’s branch of the Royal British Legion.

The students raised the funds by designing, creating, marketing and selling pottery poppy bowls in memory of those who lost their lives during World War One.

This year’s bowls were both red and purple in honour of service animals as well as servicemen and citizens.

Sixth Form teacher, Sarah Baylis said: “This project enables us to give something back to the community. We believe it is very important to give something back, and while we are making and selling our poppy bowls, our students are learning a number of skills.”

Ms Baylis said her students can practise their communication and concentration skills when creating and selling their products as well as building on their confidence.

She added: “We started making pottery poppy bowls last year as part of our enterprise scheme, named Winston’s.

“Our students enjoyed it so much that it has become an ongoing project and we have already drawn up the design for our 2018 bowls.”

The students start work on creating pottery poppy bowls in September and continue working on them until October when they reach their 100 target.

Ms Baylis said: “The students work on them at their own pace and we aim to make 100 bowls. We then go onto sell them to members of the community.”

Pictured above, Churchill Park Complex Needs School students presenting members of Lynn’s branch of the Royal British Legion with a cheque. MLNF18AF01507