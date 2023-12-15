The biggest screen at Lynn’s Majestic Cinema has reopened today after a six-figure revamp has seen fresh seats, a new sound system and a huge screen installed.

The refurbishment of Screen 1 at the independent cinema on Tower Street – which dates back to the 1920s – has also uncovered historic original features such as stained glass windows which are now proudly on display.

The work, which took seven weeks to complete, also saw the ornate dome and gold decorative features cleaned and brought back to their original vibrant conditions.

General manager Rob Atkinson and James Jervis, one of the Majestic’s directors, spoke to the Lynn News on Thursday before the screen reopened to the public.

“It’s absolutely state-of-the-art equipment in a 100-year-old auditorium,” Rob said.

“It’s amazing – I have been working here since most of the screens were the old ones, it’s such a change.”

This equipment includes an all-new sound system with 7.1 surround sound, 4K projection lenses and a screen that is more than double the size of the previous one.

James said: “Now we can really compete with everything else. We can offer everything – brilliant new screens with more character.”

“It’s retained a lot of the original features but with some new ones. It’s quite nice as each screen has its own quirk,” Rob added.

“We think we now have one of the biggest screens in West Norfolk.”

Screen 1 – which has a capacity of 290 – is also decked out with new seats to match those in the other three screens, although the lower half of the room will have to wait a little longer for its fresh chairs.

That’s because there has been a delay in the shipment of the seats, but they are expected to arrive soon.

“The screen will shut again in the first week of January for two weeks so we can install the final new seats,” James said.

The refurbishment of Screen 1 has been a few years in the making – having reached the planning stage around two years ago.

After Screen 3 was revamped last year, and Screen 2 on the ground floor was split into two to create an additional one (Screen 4) – with both also given a refresh back in 2020 – it was time to turn the attention to the biggest screen.

“We had invested and spent the money on 2, 3 and 4 and now this one didn’t look as good,” said James.

The team had planned to reopen the screen to coincide with the opening week of the blockbuster Wonka – but the musical fantasy film’s release was moved forward by a week.

However, the film – starring Timothée Chalamet and directed by Paul King – is still the first to be shown on Screen 1.

At £5 a standard ticket (£4 on a Monday, £17 for a group saver for four – Meerkat Movies discounts are also available on Tuesdays and Wednesdays), the Majestic’s famously reasonable prices have a big appeal.

Asked how they keep their ticket costs low, James – whose parents acquired the Majestic back in 2003 – said: “As long as people keep coming we can.

“We wanted to keep the investment going post-Covid – we’re now competing with people’s sofas.

“We need to make sure we are comparable or better.”

“Barbie and Oppenheimer over the summer was amazing,” added Rob.

“This is the big screen – major releases have to come in here.”

The team are excited for patrons to experience the newly restored screen – with the original features no longer hidden – in the weeks to come.

Rob said: “I can’t wait for people to see it.”

For more information, follow The Majestic Cinema on social media or visit majestic-cinema.co.uk to book tickets.

