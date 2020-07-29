For some businesses, it is an occasion in itself to welcome customers back after four months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But Lynn’s Majestic Cinema will also be celebrating its newly refurbished ground floor screens after a six-figure revamp when it welcomes customers back on Friday.

When cinema-goers last entered the historic Tower Street premises back in March, there were three screens – there are now four, and the downstairs screens have been decked out with new seats, screens, lighting and sound systems.