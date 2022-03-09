A new refurbished screen 3 in Lynn's Majestic Cinema is due to open next week to the public.

The revamp includes a replacement screen, plus all of these features being new: air conditioning, leather seats, sound system, lighting and decorations.

The first thing customers will notice when entering the smallest screen at the town centre cinema is that the just under 100 seats are tiered rather than laid out on the old flat flooring.

Lynn Majestic Cinema refurbished screen 3, new exit and seats.

Manager Robert Atkinson is "excited" and estimates the work done at the Tower Street premises which began nearly two months ago has cost around six figures.

"Pretty much all of it has been modernised, and it has retained the classic features that's been there for years.

"The decor has been enhanced a bit more. There was no black felt on the walls before and that helps with sound-proofing. I'm excited."

Lynn Majestic Cinema refurbished screen 3, new screen and decor.

Also to help with sound-proofing is a two-tiered door.

Mr Atkinson added: "We've got a new door system. We had one flat door before and there was a lot of sound leakage when it opened.

"We shut the cinema around January 10. We will properly open it some time next week. We need a new projector put in, a few other things.

Lynn Majestic Cinema refurbished screen 3, leather seats.

"The last refurbishment cost hundreds of thousands of pounds so it will be about the same figure. We were helped a bit with a government grant because it was during lockdown.

"We had refurbished downstairs and upstairs had fallen behind a bit. The lighting wasn't very bright and the screen had marks on it. It was definitely due an upgrade and sound-proofing."

He added that last year was a big help financially thanks to perennial money-spinners James Bond and Marvel: "Spider-Man: No Way Home was our biggest for years, it beat The Avengers films."

Lynn Majestic Cinema refurbished screen 3, pillar.

Meanwhile, there are a lot of films due out next week so a film still remains to be chosen for when the screen is opened to the public.

There are plans to revamp screen 1 later this year.