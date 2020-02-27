Circus hits back at animal allegations as King's Lynn run begins

Roll up, roll up the circus is in town, but some people say you shouldn’t go.

Circus Mondao, some of whose members are pictured above, has arrived at Knights Hill, on the edge of Lynn, and will be open to the public until next Sunday, March 8.

However, Animal Defenders International (ADI) has called on people to shun the attraction.

Although new laws have banned the use of wild animals in circuses, campaigners protested outside Circus Mondao during its recent run in Lincolnshire.

Jan Creamer, ADI president, said: “Circuses simply cannot meet the needs of animals in small, mobile accommodation. You can help stop the suffering.”

But Petra Jackson of Circus Mondao said they are not doing anything illegal.

She said: “We are very proud of our animals and love to show them off and show that they are well looked after.

"It does seem that all the time we have to prove ourselves and it should not be like that.”