A popular circus has rolled up on the outskirts of Lynn for two weeks of spectacular shows for people of all ages to enjoy.

Circus Mondao is ready to entertain audiences from this evening at its big top on land next to the Rising Lodge Farm Shop at Knights Hill in South Wootton.

Earlier today, performers from the popular circus visited staff at the Lynn News following a competition which saw five residents win family tickets to the show.

Performers from Circus Mondao present the winning tickets to staff from the Lynn News

All winners have now been notified via telephone and will collect their tickets from the box office prior to the show of their choosing.

Circus Mondao is a traditional circus with a unique atmosphere with performers including clowns, showgirls, ponies, and much more.

The team keeps to circus traditions but also moves with the times of technical lighting effects, music and production.

The Circus Mondao is making a return

Back by popular demand is Chiles's award-winning funny clown Kikin, Miss Madalane’s polka dot ponies on parade, and the Trio Tanger from Morocco with ‘extraordinary’ hand balancing.

This year the circus will feature one of the most daring acts to ever be featured at its big top. This is an act not for the faint-hearted as Cinzia and Ronaldo will have you on the edge of your seat.

There is so much to see such as aerial artistry presented by the youngest member of the Circus Mondao family, Miss Maria at the age of just 12 will be performing above the circus ring, as well as Fast and Furious on the giant space wheel, a capillary suspension and many more surprises to experience on the day.

The circus will be performing at the following dates and times:

- Wednesday, March 20, 5pm and 7.30pm

- Thursday, March 21, 6pm

- Friday, March 22, 6pm

- Saturday, March 23, 2pm and 5pm

- Sunday, March 24, 2pm

- Wednesday, March 27, 5pm and 7.30pm

- Thursday, March 28, 6pm

- Friday, March 29, 5pm and 7.30pm

- Saturday, March 30, 2pm and 5pm

- Sunday, March 31, 2pm

- Monday, April 1, 2pm

On Wednesdays, all seats are £7.50, on Thursdays it is buy one get one free, Fridays are four seats for £45, on Saturdays kids go free and on Easter Monday all seats are £9.

The booking office is open Tuesday to Sunday from 9am and is cash only.

For more information regarding Circus Mondao, call 07722 791777.