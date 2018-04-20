CITB confirms plan for new HQ and job cuts

The Construction Industry Training Board (CITB) has reaffirmed its plan to leave its West Norfolk base and axe hundreds of jobs over the next three years.

The moves are part of a new three-year business plan, which bosses say will see nearly £700 million invested in construction industry skill development.

The CITB first announced its plan to leave its current Bircham Newton headquarters last November, sparking a furious reaction across West Norfolk.

A taskforce was set up to look at the future of the site in February, following talks involving the CITB, political, business and education leaders.

But the latest plan, published this week, envisages the opening of a new head office in January 2020.

The board also says that its current workforce of more than 1,300 nationally, will be reduced to under 600 by 2021.

However, CITB chief executive Sarah Beale insisted the plan showed the organisation had responded to the concerns of the construction industry.

She said: “By 2020 we will be the ‘levy in, skills out’ body construction employers asked for, doing less, better, while being fully transparent and accountable.

“I am confident that this Business Plan will make a radical difference to CITB, enabling us to meet the skills needs of construction.”

West Norfolk Council leader Brian Long said yesterday: “This is in line with our previous discussions and I look forward to alternative training providers being found.”

The publication of the new plan follows recent figures showing the number of people entering construction courses without apprenticeships had risen to more than 200,000 last year even though tens of thousands of applicants had not been able to secure apprenticeships.

Union leaders have described the present training system as “broken” and have urged the government to intervene across several departments to address the shortage of apprenticeship places.