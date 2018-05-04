CITB workers start petition to save Bircham Newton HQ

Workers at the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB) HQ at Bircham Newton have launched their own petition against its closure.

Members of Unite, the UK’s largest union, are collecting signatures for the petition at Bircham Newton, and its other outposts at Erith (south London), Thurmaston (East Midlands), Inchinnan (Renfrewshire, Scotland) and Bridgend (Wales).

The petition calls on the CITB’s new chairman to reverse plans to outsource the organisation’s unique construction training and oppose plans to outsource so called ‘back office functions’.

The petition will dovetail with a separate petition organised by the Rev Peter Cook, the vicar for Docking and Bircham, to “save the CITB”.

An estimated 800 jobs are under threat if the CITB moves its HQ from Bircham Newton.

Unite regional co-ordinating officer Mark Robinson, said: “The decision to sell off the CITB’s high quality training facilities is a disservice to the industry and the employers who the CITB are supposed to represent.

“The new CITB chairman Peter Lauener is a self-declared champion of apprentices, so it is essential that the plans for his organisation to end specialist apprentice training is reversed.”

Unite is also encouraging the industry to write directly to the CITB opposing their proposals.