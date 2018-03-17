Citizens in Policing receive awards from King’s Lynn Police

Lynn Police hosted a celebration evening at Lynn town hall on Thursday to reward those who support their continued work.

The Community Speed Watches, Cadets, and Special Constabulary were among those recognised for their hard work with certificates.

Chief Inspector Terry Lordan said: “This was a police run event to thank everybody who supports our work.

“We made recognitions to speed watchers, cadets and special constabulary, and more.

“The mayor presented the awards and the police crime commissioner also attended the event.

“We are hoping to make this a regular event. I believe everybody who attended deserved an award.

“We are hoping to grow this into a larger and more regular event.”

Pictured above, members of the community receiving their Citizens in Policing awards at a celebration evening at Lynn town hall.

