Civic dignitaries gather to celebrate at Downham Market service

Civic dignitaries gathered in Downham on Sunday for a traditional service to celebrate the town’s mayor.

The mayor’s civic service was held at St Edmunds Church in Downham and was hosted by mayor Frank Daymond and led by Fr James Mather.

The church played host to a number of civic dignitaries including the deputy mayor of West Norfolk Jim Moriarty, and representatives from RAF Marham, the Womens Institute, the Royal British Legion, RBL Women’s Section and Downham Rotary Club, among others.

Mr Daymond said: “After the service, refreshments were served in the church hall by Pat Damper, Audrey Doyle and John Doyle, and very welcome they were too, which finished off a very enjoyable civic service.”

Representatives of local authorities also attended from as far away as Norwich, Sheringham and East Cambridgeshire.

A spokesman for Downham Town Council said: “The civic service is a tradition that celebrates the mayoral year of the incumbent mayor.”