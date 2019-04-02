Clarabelle, nine, making memories for brave boy

To help with a fundraising campaign, a nine-year-old Lynn girl had her long hair cut for donation to cancer patients on Saturday.

Clarabelle Plumb is raising funds for seven-year-old Jay Davison, whose family met Clarabelle’s when her brother Alfie was with Jay in Addenbrooke’s Hospital.

While Alfie is recovering well from his cancer, a campaign has been launched to create as many memories for Jay as possible, since he was diagnosed with medulloblastoma in January 2017.

This means he had several tumours in his brain and spine. After nine months of intensive chemotherapy Jay was declared in clinical remission.

Jay, of Isleham, has been told he will not survive.

Clarabelle Plumb with hairdresser Claire Smalley at No.4 Salon, High Street

And a target of £300 has already been surpassed for Clarabelle’s own fundraising efforts in support of Jay.

She had her hair cut on Lynn’s High Street on Saturday afternoon at the No.4 salon.

Three members of staff and one customer donated £10 each to the cause after hairdresser Claire Smalley cut Clarabelle’s hair.

“She absolutely loved it but was quite scared to begin with,” said Clarabelle’s mother Emily.

“The last time she had it cut, it was done by her father and was very short!

“Clara wanted to raise money to help Jay with his big day out”.

Clarabelle Plumb ready for her haircut raising money for Jay Davison. Pictured with her parents Emily and Michael Plumb, brother Alfie and sister Amberle.On the left is hairdresser Claire Smalley of No.4

Her fundraising page can be found at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/michael-rowntree-4.

Among the things on Jay’s wishlist is the opportunity to meet Ed Sheeran and some of his YouTube heroes.

Last month, he was granted his wish to be a conductor of an orchestra as he teamed up with the London Philharmonic Orchestra in Cambridge.

He also has a big superheroes party with his nurses lined up.

Clarabelle’s father Michael said: “While my son was in hospital, he became good friends with Jay, a young man the same age as Alfie who is on a long and difficult journey.

“Jay will be on palliative care so his family are just trying to make as many memories as they can”.

Jay’s Just Giving page has been set up by his mother Keily with nearly £7,500 raised for the £10,000 target so far.

It can be found at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/jaysjourney2017.