Class 'bubbles' at West Norfolk primary school close for the day after child shows coronavirus symptoms

Three class 'bubbles' have been closed at Gaywood Primary School today after a child displayed symptoms of coronavirus.

The West Norfolk Academies Trust took the precautionary measure to close these bubbles as the pupil's sibling and mum are also part of the school community, but these bubbles will re-open tomorrow.

Neil Mindham, Gaywood Primary School headteacher, said: "As the child wasn't at school when they were symptomatic, we have been advised by Public Health England that these three bubbles can re-open following the deep clean that we are doing today."