An experienced former teaching assistant is helping children learn to chill out through specialist relaxation sessions she has set up in Lynn.

Mandy Ayres, of Terrington St Clement, started her Relax Kids workshops in October, meeting at Providence Street Community Centre. And in the last few weeks she has introduced more classes in the community room at the Hardwick Tesco store.

Relax Kids, a franchising operation, is a pioneering system of teaching children mindfulness and relaxation techniques. The sessions teach children techniques and tools to help them cope with stress and anxiety whilst building their confidence and self-esteem.

Mandy Ayres at one of her Relax Kids classes at Providence Street, Lynn. (12516612)

Said Mandy: "I have worked in schools as a higher level teaching assistant for 19 years and for the last three, I have been a Thrive practitioner, supporting children and young people with their emotional wellbeing.

"I myself have noticed how more children and young people have difficulties with anxiety and stress. This is why I decided to try to help prevent these feelings by building an understanding of our emotions, giving them the ability to manage them."

The Relax Kids works on a seven-step system in a class, beginning with a game followed by such things as yoga, positive thinking, breathing exercises and guided meditation.

"The class takes them from being in a state of excitement through playing games and having fun to teaching them how to relax. I have noticed confidence grow and children coming out of their shells," said Mandy.

Mandy Ayres introduces games to engage youngsters at one of her classes. (12516609)

The classes at Providence Street are held on Mondays during term time, from 4pm-5pm, and are for children aged four to nine years old. The other classes at Tesco take place on Thursdays, from 4.30pm to 5.30pm, and are for children aged ten to 13.

Mandy plans to hold a free workshop for young carers in July. In the future she also aims to set up a hardship fund for children who need support and whose parents cannot afford to send them to classes.

For more information contact Mandy by email mandyrelaxkids@gmail.com or see her Facebook page Mandy Relax Kids Norfolk.