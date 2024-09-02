The Tuesday Market Place was full of classic and modern Minis on Sunday.

Owners of the popular car drove their beloved vehicles to Lynn where they showed off an array of different models, colours and custom design cars.

The annual event organised by West Norfolk Council saw plenty of people come along to look at the cars on show.

Trophies were handed out to the “best classic Mini” and the “best BMW Mini”.

West Norfolk Council also organise the Classic Car Day, which takes place this Sunday, September 8, between 10am and 4pm, and is part of the wider Heritage Open Days taking place across West Norfolk.

Live music was also played on the day on the stage located on the Tuesday Market Place.

Cllr Bal Anota, cabinet member for events and open spaces, said: “Thanks to the many Mini exhibitors, the performers on stage, vendors, and the many residents who supported our eighth annual Mini Meet. I’d also like to personally thank our events, public open space and car parks teams at the borough council who make our free summer events happen.

“The car’s the star in the Tuesday Market Place again this weekend, on Sunday, September 8, with our annual Classic Car Show. It’s our part of Heritage Open Day when historic buildings open their doors, organised by King’s Lynn Civic Society. I can’t wait.”

