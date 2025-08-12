Nearly 80 cherished cars dating from the 1920s and spanning generations of motoring history took to the roads for King's Lynn and District Motor Club's 47th classic car rally.

The wide-ranging starting list included a 1928 Ford, a selection of Jaguars, a De Lorean, a handful of BMWs and Porsches, MGs, Triumphs, a Rolls Royce and a gleaming 1932 Lanchester 18 entered by Alan Coombs, from Haddenham, which was chosen as car of the day.

In a departure from tradition, this year's event, held last month, moved away from West Norfolk to start at High Lodge, Thetford, and followed an 80-mile route to the outskirts of Cambridge for lunch and on to King's School, Ely, for award presentations.

The Lanchester picked as Car of the Day

For the seventh year, the rally supported the Norfolk Accident and Rescue Service.

Award winners, chosen by fellow competitors, were: Vintage, PVT and Fifties class: Martin Jones, 1928 Ford Model A Phantom, Dereham. Historic classic: Philip Connor, 1965 Jaguar E type, Wisbech. Post-historic classic: Jody Wilson, 1989 BMW M3 Evo, Downham Market. Modern classic: Dave Ottoway, 2006 Porsche Cayman, Dersingham. Greg Bates Memorial Tankard: David Fisher, 1969 Jaguar E-type, Spalding. Best-dressed crew: Ian Wilson, 1981 DeLorean, DMC2, Downham Market.

Anglia Car Auctions were main sponsors, with other support from Ottoway Carpentry and Building, Bearts of Stowbridge, Bennett & Co Estate Agents, Potato Storage Insight and Steve Cato Classic Restoration and Bodywork.

Jody Wilson with this award-winning BMW and below, the Lanchester.



