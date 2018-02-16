Clean-up nets eight bags of litter from Holme beach

A group of community-minded people rallied to clean up Holme beach on Monday to improve conditions for wildlife and the environment.

Some 23 people ranging from toddlers to pensioners turned up to cleared away nearly eight bin-bags full of litter from a 1km stretch of the coastline. Education officer at Norfolk Wildlife Trust, David Fieldhouse said: “There were people from all age ranges there, from a three-year-old to older adults. The clean up went really well and we took away seven to eight bags full of rubbish. Among the things found were sea nets, ropes, plastics and what looked like a metal engine.”

The clean up team also found two flip flops, although they did not make a pair, and a singular shoe.

Mr Fieldhouse added: “What we also found, which is a big problem, was a lot of balloons and Chinese lanterns which people have sent off and what end up in the sea.

“We collected a surprising amount of rubbish from such a small stretch of the coastline. If you multiple what we collected by the size of the British coastline then that creates an alarming amount of litter.”

If you are interested in taking part in an upcoming beach clean, check the trust’s website for dates on www.wildlifetrusts.org/whats-on.

Alternatively organise your own beach clean up with #2MinuteBeachClean and document your findings on their app.

For more information about the #2MinuteBeachClean initiative, visit https://beachclean.net/.

Picture above, group rallies to clean up Holme beach.

