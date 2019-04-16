Clean-up to tackle flytipped waste in North Lynn

Residents in North Lynn are set to take to the streets this afternoon in a bid to tackle flytipped waste.

Organisers of the community clean-up have said the situation “blights” the alleyways off Loke Road.

Fly-tipped rubbish in North Lynn. Picture: SUBMITTED. (8609061)

Ben Jones, who has spearheaded the event, said he has become “tired” of the recurring situation, and he believes the charges for getting rid of DIY waste at recycling centres has led to people “wrongly disposing refuse”. Picture: SUBMITTED.