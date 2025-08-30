A criminal made his return to the dock following 25 years of no offences after being caught with a large amount of cannabis.

Wayne Greenacre, 42, a cleaner who lives on Losinga Road in North Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday, and pleaded guilty to possession of the Class B drug.

Police attended his home on March 3 last year, and during a search came across 45g of cannabis.

Greenacre had stayed out of Lynn Magistrates’ Court for 25 years. Picture: Google Maps

When arrested, Greenacre, who had 16 previous convictions, admitted the drugs belonged to him.

Solicitor George Sorrell said: “The only thing I can say in mitigation is that Mr Greenacre, for a long time of 25 years, has stayed out of this court and he has not committed any other offences in the last 18 months.

“It is a classic case of his actions becoming a habit, and that habit has gone on and on.

“He doesn’t want it to become a way of life.”

Magistrates ordered the drugs to be destroyed and handed Greenacre a 12-month conditional discharge.

He will also have to pay a £26 victim surcharge and £40 in court costs, which he agreed to pay back at £20 a month.