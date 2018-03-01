Clenchwarton left in dark by power cut

Hundreds of homes in Clenchwarton are presently without power.

The electric supply went off shortly after 4.30 this afternoon (Thursday, March 1) and is believed to be affecting about 1,000 homes in the Clenchwarton area.

Residents have been told by National Grid UK that it will be at least 7pm before power is likely to be restored.

This week’s severe weather has brought power cuts in its wake to thousands of people up and down the UK.

The National Grid advises that those left without power should call 105 on their mobiles to report it - do not contact your power supplier.