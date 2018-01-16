Clenchwarton man has got a whole lot of heart for charitable cause

A Clenchwarton man is set to get hearts racing next month when he sports a charity’s logo on the back of his head to fundraise for them.

Wayne Batterbee, who works and volunteers for the British Heart Foundation (BHF) in Lynn at its furniture and electrical store, is set to have their distinctive heart symbol shaved in to his hair.

Wayne, who works as warehouse manager at the BHF store on High Street, has been involved with the charity for several years.

He said: “Having worked with them for nearly eight years, I thought it might be a good idea to do some fundraising for them.

“I like the shop and the charity, and I like helping out. I thought having the symbol shaved into my hair might look pretty cool as well.”

Wayne is enlisting help from the professionals at Gould Barbers in Gaywood Tesco to get the desired look.

He said they have agreed to do the haircut free of charge, meaning he will be able to put his whole focus on fundraising.

And the heart theme is integral to the fundraiser, as Wayne plans to have the shape trimmed into his hair on February 14 – Valentine’s Day.

Wayne said: “I really need a haircut now but I’m going to have to wait until next month.”

He said he does not have a fundraising target in mind, but would like to raise “as much as he can” for the charity, which funds cardiovascular research in the UK.

“Even if it’s just a couple of hundred, it will make a difference,” he said.

Wayne said Gould Barbers in Gaywood will be collecting donations closer to the time, and anyone who would like to sponsor him can contact him at the shop.

You can find out more about what the BHF do by visiting their website at www.bhf.org.uk.